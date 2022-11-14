Officials Uncertain of What's Next for the Site of the Demolished Deauville Beach Resort

There's a lot of uncertainty around what will happen to the site of the historic Deauville Beach Resort after it was imploded over the weekend.

“My hope is that somebody will activate it, will build something that fits what the community is expecting, but that’s all a big question mark right now,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Residents in Miami Beach are also torn as to what should be built there in the future.

Some have said they want something more traditional that mirrors the original look of the Deauville. On the other hand, people are also saying it’s time for something new and fresh for the Miami Beach skyline.

The Miami Design Preservation League agrees with the latter.

“We think that having some brand new skyscrapers that are super modern would not be in keeping with that site,” said Daniel Ciraldo, the executive director for MDPL. “We prefer something that is in honor of the Deauville, and not just trying to create a brand new building with no context.”

Gelber does not want the area to stay empty for much longer.

“Right now, it’s very possible that it remains an empty lot that attracts vacancy, it attracts crime, and little critters, and has a big fence around it and serves no purpose in the community, which I think would be terrible,” he said. “And that could happen for decades.”

Gelber said the recent referendum where Miami Beach voters rejected a bid from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to build a large project on the site has a lot to do with it. Plus, it comes down to money.

“The problem is the current owners, who have been poor stewards, have been wanting a very high price,” Gelber said.”It’s hard to find someone willing to buy it at that price.”

Sunday’s implosion was emotional for many.

“Some of the past is now gone,” said Daniel Nagler, who watched the building implode onto itself. “It was intense.”

Miami Beach resident Shelley Tanner decided to watch the implosion from inside the water on the beach.

“It was pretty impressive to watch an iconic building just crumble into dust, literally,” she said.

Gelber also said the lot where the Deauville stood is private property. The city will still be involved in terms of the design, but the final decision of what comes up on the lot will come after it is sold.