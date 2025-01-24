Officials warn against text scammers claiming to be SunPass: ‘Don't give them any money!'

Some South Florida residents have received text messages claiming a deadline is approaching for them to pay a toll, but it's just a scam to get you to turn over sensitive information, authorities say.

And the scam is happening nationwide, targeting toll agency customers, like those who use SunPass.

Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers recently shared an example of the fake text on their Instagram.

The scammy message requests the recipient pay their toll by a certain date in order to avoid "late fees and potential legal action." Then, it includes a link, which appears legitimate because it includes "SunPass" in the URL.

"This is a scam that's going around," the post reads. "Don't click the link and don't give them any money!"

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also issued a warning last week.

"The scammy text might show a dollar amount for how much you supposedly owe and include a link that takes you to a page to enter your bank or credit card info — but it’s a phishing scam. Not only is the scammer trying to steal your money, but if you click the link, they could get your personal info (like your driver’s license number) — and even steal your identity," the agency said.

What does a real message from SunPass look like?

SunPass actually does communicate with customers via text, but the company emphasizes that if they text you for real, their messages will come from 786727.

Their legitimate email addresses are customerservice@sunpass.com and noreply@sunpass.com.

"The common thread in these scams is that they often demand immediate payment. By forcing you to act quickly, you are less likely to question the request. Don’t be rushed," the company cautions.

If you have any doubts, just log in to your account at sunpass.com to view any outstanding balances.

What should I do if I get a text I believe is a scam?

The FTC urges people to report and delete unwanted text messages.

"Use your phone’s 'report junk' option to report unwanted texts to your messaging app or forward them to 7726 (SPAM). Once you’ve checked it out and reported it, delete the text," the FTC said.