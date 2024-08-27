‘Need to be canceled': Families gather at Oleta River State Park to protest park development plan

After the Florida Department of Environmental Protection postponed Tuesday’s public informational meeting on its “Great Outdoors Initiative,” a large rally was held in Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach.

Roughly 100 people attended the rally, including parents and their children. They created artwork to send a clear message of their opposition to the DEP’s plans to add a pickleball court, disc golf course and 10 cabins to Oleta River State Park.

11-year-old Benji Heiber believes the funding could be put to better use.

“That is my first state park I’ve ever gone to. I come here every week to meditate and heal,” Heiber said. “It would be better if they improved the bathrooms, the stores…”

The crowd chanted at times while holding up the signs and artwork created in the park.

Earlier this month, the DEP announced that nine of the 175 state parks will be getting new outdoor recreational additions, including a golf course at Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

In a news release, the DEP stated: “…the initiative will work to expand public access, increase outdoor activities and provide new lodging options across Florida's state parks—reinforcing the state’s dedication to conservation, the outdoor recreation economy and a high quality of life for Floridians.”

It was quickly met with bipartisan backlash, as Floridians questioned the displacement of wildlife and disrupting the natural environment.

“We don’t need anymore. There’s plenty of golf courses to go to,” said resident Javier Alvarez. “It’s one of the last open areas this large by the water that residents can enjoy.”

Catalina Lemaitre founded the group “Moms in Nature’s Defense” to gather families for Tuesday’s event. They were planning to attend Tuesday night’s meeting before the DEP postponed them, and this event was held in its place.

“These plans need to be canceled completely,” Lemaitre said. “I think someone at the Florida DEP was misguided and made some mistakes.”

In the news release, the DEP highlighted the $3.6 billion economic impact of all 175 state parks that support more than 50,000 jobs.

So far, the DEP has not confirmed a date for the postponed public informational meetings.