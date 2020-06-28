Virginia Key

One Dead After Officer Crashes Into Cyclists in Virginia Key

NBC 6

Police are investigating a fatal crash that involved two cyclists and a Miami-Dade Police officer in Virginia Key Sunday morning.

According to authorities, an officer crashed into two cyclists while driving on Arthur Lamb Junior road near Virginia Key Beach Park at around seven this morning.

Both cyclists were transported Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police say one of the cyclists passed away while the other remains in stable condition.

The officer was not injured.

The incident is still under investigation.

