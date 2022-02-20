One Dead in Domestic Incident in Margate

The Margate Police Department is conducting an active investigation at the scene of a home where at least one person died Sunday.

The incident, which began as a domestic violence incident according to Margate police, occurred at 6984 Northwest 1st Street.

Photos from the scene show multiple police and Special Response Team vehicles present.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time, as the scene and incident are still under active investigation.

Further information will be provided when available. Check back for updates.