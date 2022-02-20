Margate

One Dead in Domestic Incident in Margate

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Margate Police Department is conducting an active investigation at the scene of a home where at least one person died Sunday.

The incident, which began as a domestic violence incident according to Margate police, occurred at 6984 Northwest 1st Street.

Photos from the scene show multiple police and Special Response Team vehicles present.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time, as the scene and incident are still under active investigation.

Further information will be provided when available. Check back for updates.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

MargateBroward Countydomestic violenceone deaddomestic incident
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us