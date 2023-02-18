One Injured After Shooting in Liberty City: Police

One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Liberty City Saturday night. It happened on Northwest 15th avenue at 7:00 p.m.

Miami Police responded to a shooting at 6105 NW 15 Avenue. Officer say they found one man who had been shot outside the Parkview Gardens neighborhood.

People who live in the area say they heard several gunshots. A bullet hole was seen in a parked SUV. The man driving the car told NBC 6 he just got home minutes before the shooting started.

Another woman told NBC 6 she's lived in this community 40 plus years. She echoes her neighbors saying says she hears gunshots all the time and was not surprised Saturday night.

Listen to what she had to say.

"We don't respond to it because we're so used to hearing it, we hear pow pow pow, we didn't know it was going to be a commotion there we came out and said wow,” Travia Floyd said. "As long as I keep myself safe. It's about keeping myself safe."

The man who was shot is at Ryder Trauma Center, and there is no update on his condition.

Police are still investigating.