One Rider Arrested After 50 ATVs, Dirt Bikes Swarm A1A in Fort Lauderdale

More than 50 dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles were seen recklessly rolling along State Road A1A on Fort Lauderdale beach Sunday afternoon, and police were able to make at least one arrest.

Jeffrid Ducenord, 19, came from Delray Beach to join the beachfront ride. He was arrested about 6 p.m. while sitting on a yellow Suzuki that had stalled out near Cortez Street, according to the police report.

An officer on routine patrol followed the pack as it headed south, illegally snaking through traffic, the report stated.

BSO

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ducenord was first seen wearing a camouflage hoodie jacket and popping wheelies on a blue dirt bike as he passed the officer. He was later arrested on the stalled Suzuki during the traffic stop, police said.

According to the arrest report, he was charged with reckless driving, speeding and racing on a highway, failing to register a motor vehicle and riding a motor vehicle without a license.

He was released from the Broward County Jail nearly four hours after his arrest, records show.

There were 41 motor vehicle deaths last year in Fort Lauderdale and 23 traffic homicides so far this year, police said.