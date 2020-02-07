Fla. Man Finds Naked Intruder In Bed

A Florida man is telling his story after finding a naked intruder in his bed in the middle of the night.

“It wasn’t pleasant, I’ll tell you that much,” Brandon Hall said.

Hall walked into his Collier County home at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. He said he heard voices, but thought it was just the TV.

The sound was actually coming from inside his bedroom.

“When I opened my door my stuff’s on the floor and there’s just a naked guy sitting on my bed. I mean there’s no other way to put it,” he said.

The naked stranger was 38-year-old John Lyles, a man who said he lived nearby.

“He kept saying that he lived here and next thing you know he said that someone had sent him here. And we don’t really know anyone around here,” Hall said.

Hall rushed outside and called 911. Lyle continued to stay inside the residence.

When deputies arrived, Lyle was wearing a robe – but he was still exposed.

Lyle didn’t know where he was and admitted to smoking crack cocaine earlier. He told deputies he was off his schizophrenia medication.

Lyle was taken into custody. Deputies say he made threats while in the back of their patrol car.

“It’s crazy to think about,” Hall said. “It could’ve gone a lot worse.”