ONLY ON 6: Family speaks on woman's disappearance after she traveled to South Florida

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 45-year-old woman, who went missing after a flight to South Florida in early February.

According to both family and Broward Sheriff’s Office, Gibson took a flight from Indiana to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 3, landing just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 -- with just a debit card, phone, and the clothes on her back.

Her mother Linda Neely, originally living in another state, is now in South Florida temporarily with her two nieces, doing all they can to investigate and search for Gibson.

"I miss that face, I miss that smile," Neely told NBC6. "It’s hard to stay strong."

Gibson posted a picture shortly after arriving to Florida, which was the last family saw or spoke with her.

Family adds when they tried calling Gibson a few days after, the number was disconnected. Neely found out through Verizon that the number now belongs to another owner. Gibson's social media posts are no longer up.

Neely says BSO told her that after arriving at Fort Lauderdale, a cab service dropped Gibson off at an intersection near the A1A Highway in Broward County around 2 a.m., adding to Neely's unease.

"Last time she talked to her sister, it was 'don’t call, I’ll call you. I’m going to be working as a CNA,'" Neely said.

Neely also said she has a strong suspicion her daughter met someone who lured her to South Florida, promising her a CNA job --- as stated on Gibson’s current Facebook profile.

"Then she talked to her late husband’s brother and said that this guy, her boyfriend, took her debit card and threw her out of the hotel," Neely added.

Family says Gibson, though 45, has an intellectual disability, making her have the mind of a 16-year-old. They’re worried she was manipulated and is without her necessary thyroid medication.

"I want her to know if she’s listening and watching, call your sisters if you don’t wanna call me," Neely said. "We just want to make sure you’re safe."

Anyone with any information about Rima Gibson’s disappearance should contact the Broward Sheriff's Office at 954-764-4357.