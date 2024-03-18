Woman who'd been missing since last month after arriving in South Florida found safe

A woman who'd been missing since shortly after she arrived in South Florida last month has been found safe, authorities said Monday.

Rima Gibson, 45, had been last seen after she took a flight from Indiana to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 3.

Gibson posted a picture shortly after arriving at the airport early on Feb. 4, and that was the last she'd been heard from.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed Monday that Gibson was found safe in Miami. She's being reunited with her family.