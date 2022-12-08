OnlyFans Model Charged in Boyfriend's Murder Due Back in Court to Seek Release on Bond

A social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their luxury Miami condo was due back in court Thursday as she seeks to be released on bond while she awaits trial.

Courtney Clenney, 26, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the fatal April 3 stabbing of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Obumseli.

christianvstoby via Instagram

Defense attorneys have argued that Clenney was legally justified when she killed Obumseli in the couple’s Edgewater high-rise.

"No ands, ifs, or buts about it. She called [911] immediately. She acted in self-defense," defense attorney Frank Prieto said at a hearing last month.

Prosecutors want to keep Clenney in jail. They've argued that Clenney wasn’t the victim in what was a toxic relationship, but the aggressor.

Clenney said she threw a knife at Obumseli as he attacked her inside their apartment. Prosecutors said evidence revealed a close contact stab wound, not a knife being thrown at the victim.

The father of an OnlyFans model accused of murdering in court testified on her behalf as she asked to be let out on bond. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Clenney was arrested and charged in August. She has remained behind bars.

If she’s allowed to bond out, defense attorneys have asked for Clenney to be released on house arrest, where she would live with her parents in Texas.

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media including OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers.