A man in Opa-Locka suffered severe burns after falling asleep with a cigarette in his mouth, officials said Sunday.

The incident took place around noon a home near Northwest 152nd Terrace.

A neighbor said after the man fell asleep, the cigarette fell on his shirt, caught fire and started burning him.

Miami-Dade fire rescue responded to the scene, and he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.