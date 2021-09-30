Opa-locka Police Officer Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

An Opa-locka police officer is facing a domestic battery charge after authorities said she hit her ex-girlfriend in the face multiple times.

Jamesha Alexis McKinney, 30, also faces a burglary charge following her arrest in Miami Gardens early Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said McKinney went to her ex-girlfriend's home on Northwest 27th Avenue and entered without permission, then grabbed her ex's car keys and went outside.

The ex followed McKinney outside and they got into a verbal argument.

At one point, McKinney hit her ex twice in the face and grabbed her by the neck, the report said.

McKinney threw the car keys in the bushes and left the area after security told her to leave due to a noise complaint, the report said.

When officers arrived, McKinney returned to the scene and identified herself as an Opa-locka officer, the report said.

When she was interviewed by officers, McKinney claimed she had been invited to the apartment by the victim, the report said.

The victim told officers she and McKinney had been in a three-year relationship that had ended a week ago, the report said.

McKinney was booked into jail where she remained held on $16,500 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Opa Locka police officials said they will do an internal investigation. And McKinney, who has been with the department since 2018, will be relieved of duty with pay while that investigation is being done.