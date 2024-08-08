Operation Euphoria: Miami Beach anti-narcotics initiative ends with 47 arrests

Miami Beach police are hosting a news conference Thursday to announce "the successful completion" of their effort to combat citywide narcotics sales, Operation Euphoria.

For months, operatives targeted sales within 1000 feet of parks, schools and religious institutions “to protect our most vulnerable populations and uphold the quality of life in Miami Beach,” according to a press release from Miami Beach police.

They made 47 arrests and multiple drug seizures.

"Removing drug dealers from our streets is vital to maintaining law and order," said Mayor Steven Meiner.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Officials including Meiner, police Chief Wayne Jones and other commissioners are expected to speak be in attendance at the conference.