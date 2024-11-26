Operator of 51-foot yacht arrested in boat crash that killed 2 near Boca Chita Key

The operator of a 51-foot yacht that collided into a small boat near Boca Chita Key, killing two men, has been arrested and charged with vessel homicide, according to authorities.

Roberto Perez, 58, was allegedly behind the wheel of the Azimut cabin cruiser when his vessel hit and partially overrode a 17-foot Key West center console in an open area of Biscayne Bay, just south of the ICW Featherbed Bank, on April 21, an arrest report details.

The Azimut was traveling from Elliot Key toward Dinner Key Marina and the Key West was traveling from Boca Chita to Black Point Marina when the collision happened, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report.

The crash killed Jorge Marenco, 49, and Jose Turcios, 51. Their wives and three children were also aboard the Key West, but were not injured.

Perez faces two counts of vessel homicide/operating in reckless manner.

Authorities said Perez “did not maintain a proper" lookout for around four minutes, covering approximately two miles, while the yacht traveled at around 30 mph.

"He didn't take any action to avoid striking the 17 Key West which was only traveling at approximately 10 mph (14.66 feet per second),” the arrest report describes.

Perez allegedly broke navigational rules no. 5 (lookout), no. 8 (action to avoid collision), no. 13 (overtaking) and no. 16 (action by give-way vessel). Authorities said the day was clear and the crash happened during daylight hours.

He also had six passengers on board, including two children.

“Perez's violations of the USCG navigational rules and his general operation of a vessel in an area which has a significant amount of vessel traffic depict a reckless and wanton disregard for the safety of people and vessels operating in the vicinity,” the report continues.

His bond was set at $30,000 on Tuesday. Perez must surrender passport before posting bond and cannot operate any type of vessel or boat while the case is ongoing.