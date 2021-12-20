Over 18,000 COVID-19 Cases in Florida This Weekend, Most in 2 Days Since Sept.

Florida reported more than 18,000 new COVID-19 cases this past weekend, the most in a two-day stretch since September, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida has 9,435 new cases on Sunday and 9,434 on Saturday, the most in two days since Sept. 17-18.

The state has seen a surge in cases in just the past week, with more than 50,000 reported for a daily average of around 7,193. The previous week the state reported about 15,369 cases for a daily average of 2,195 cases.

Despite the increase, case figures are still well below what they were during this summer's Covid surge, when daily cases were frequently over 20,000.

Since the pandemic began last year, Florida has had more than 3,766,000 reported cases.

According to the Florida Department of Health's weekly Covid report, 39 virus-related deaths were reported by the state from Dec. 10 to Dec. 16.

Florida's COVID-19 related death toll was 62,264 as of Sunday, according to the CDC.

The state's positivity rate has more than doubled since last month, going from 2.1% on the Nov. 19 report to 5.4% in the latest report.