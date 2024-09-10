Over 2 tons of seized cocaine worth $54M offloaded by Coast Guard at Port Everglades

More than two tons of cocaine worth over $54 million that was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard was offloaded at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The massive haul of drugs, more than 4,125 pounds, was offloaded on Monday, Coast Guard officials said.

The drugs were seized during three separate operations in the Caribbean Sea in which the Coast Guard was assisted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Royal Navy ship HMS Trent, officials said.

In addition to the drug seizure, 11 suspected smugglers were apprehended and will face prosecution in federal courts

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"I am extremely proud of our crew's tenacity and professionalism, coupled with outstanding coordination with Coast Guard aircrews, during this complex counter-drug mission," said Lt. Matthew Carmine, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier. "Their steadfast efforts, along with those of foreign allies and partner agencies, continue to prove vital to countering drug trafficking organizations and safeguarding the people of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands."