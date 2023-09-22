Owner speaks after video shows thieves stealing purple Rolls-Royce from North Miami home

Two thieves stole an expensive car from a North Miami home in a brazen act was caught on camera and now the owner is doing everything he can to get it back.

Bob Benyo thinks thieves are targeting his North Miami neighborhood and his home was next on the list. Benyo says his wife and kids just got home Wednesday afternoon.

"Came in, the garages were down, they went inside and a minute later you see the first garage door reopening,” Benyo said. "We lock the door behind us and you think the cars are safe."

Surveillance video shows a silver Mercedes pulls up outside Benyo's home, two people get out and run in his garage. Seconds later, another garage door opens. The thieves back a 2016 Rolls-Royce Wraith out, the Mercedes takes off and the Rolls follows.

Benyo says the Rolls-Royce was an anniversary gift to his wife.

"It's like they were inside the main house, it's the same thing, my kids come in and out of this door all day long,” Benyo said. “That's the worst part, a car's a car, even if it's hard to replace, the fact someone was brazen enough to come inside our property with my kids home that's the big problem."

Benyo says his biggest concern is how were they able to get the garage door open.

"Police think they must have had a scanner and picked up on when we opened the door,” Benyo said. "How nobody walked in on them, thank God, who knows what they're capable of maybe they're just car thieves maybe not."

Another surveillance video shows the two thieves running out of the garage minutes before stealing the car. Benyo is thankful his family is okay, but now is going to do everything he can to get the car back. He has a message for the crooks.

"Get a job please,” Benyo said. “You know you're going to get caught, it's not worth it."

North Miami Police are investigating.