Pair points guns at man's head in Homestead robbery caught on camera

A 21-year-old woman and a teen are now being held behind bars after shocking video posted to Instagram shows a man getting robbed at gunpoint.

The video, posted Wednesday to Homestead Social, shows two guns being pointed at the victim. Kaya Burgos, 21, and Jayden Sanders, 18, were both charged with armed robbery.

According to the arrest report, the victim was asked Sunday to go to the beach with his friends. When he got into the car, Burgos was sitting behind him. In a video streamed live on social media, Burgos is allegedly seen pointing a semi-automatic firearm at the victim's face, while Sanders holds a rifle at him.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kaya Burgos and Jayden Sanders

Burgos then demands the victim for his belongings. The victim surrendered his sneakers, gold chain, camera and iPhone.

The arrest report also stated the victim was told to get out of the car near the intersection of SW 353rd Street and 18th Avenue in Homestead. After the suspects challenged him to fight, they returned the victim's belongings except for his chain.

The victim then ran home, police said.

Burgos and Sanders both remain in jail under no bond.