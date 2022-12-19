Pair Sought After Elderly Couple in Miramar Robbed During Distraction Theft

Police in Miramar are searching for a man and woman who robbed an elderly couple with disabilities through a distraction theft that was caught on camera.

The incident happened back on Nov. 18 when a woman posing as a survey worker knocked on the couple's door.

Video showed the woman speaking with the couple before police said she brought them to their backyard, telling them that the HOA was planning to build a fence around the lake in their backyard.

"She said because somebody had found an alligator and she wanted to bring them to the back of their residence to explain and show them what work was going to be done," Det. Tiffany Roy said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

🚨Watch this video and share it with your family and friends! These suspects stole money and jewelry from an elderly couple with disabilities. They are suspected of preying on others as well. Help us ID them and be eligible for a #reward. Call @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/9YgBPHu1G7 — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 19, 2022

While the woman distracted the couple, a man was captured in the video going into the home and stealing cash and jewelry, including a wedding ring, police said.

"While she was talking to them, explaining to them what was going to be done, she used a radio to radio the other suspect that was outside, it was okay for them to walk in," Roy said. "He exited the residence, you can hear on the video that he radios her again that it's all clear, he's out of the residence, and then they leave."

Police said the pair left in a white vehicle, possibly a small SUV or crossover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.