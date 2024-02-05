Pair stole hundreds of dollars worth of Stanley cups from Miami stores: Police

A pair in Miami are facing charges after police said they stole hundreds of dollars worth of the viral Stanley cups.

Antwan Brown and Raven Harvey are facing grand theft charges for allegedly stealing over $1,300 worth of the famous cups from a Dick’s Sporting Goods at 11900 Mills Drive on Saturday.

A picture from the scene showed the pair took 31 bottles in various colors.

Miami-Dade Corrections Antwan Brown and Raven Harvey

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Records show the 30-year-old Harvey would “place multiple Stanley Cups into a black purse then exited the store.”

Police say the 46-year-old Brown waited for his co-defendant as the getaway driver inside of a White Chevrolet Silverado.

Once Harvey dumped the cups in the truck, she returned to the store to get more.

However, the operation failed when the store loss prevention agent caught them and called police.

Records show it’s not the first time Harvey was caught stealing the viral water bottles. In January, she allegedly stole multiple cups worth $1,350 from a Dick’s Sporting Goods on South Dixie Highway.

Harvey had also previously targeted the Mills Drive Dick's Sporting Goods store and took 18 Stanley Cups, according to records.