Parents of 8-month-old baby charged after she is found safe following Amber Alert

The parents of the 8-month-old baby girl that was found safe at her home in Pembroke Pines following a Florida Amber Alert have been arrested, officials said.

Arys Maria Martinez and Jacob Alexander Howard, both 34 years old, are facing charges after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for their daughter Amelia Martinez on Wednesday after she was last seen in the 4900th block of SW 148th Avenue.

Arys Maria Martinez and Jacob Alexander Howard

Officials said the child was dropped off by her grandmother at a daycare in Davie and was later picked up by Howard, who then handed her over to her mother, Martinez.

Both parents had their parental rights terminated, police said.

But hours after the alert was issued, Pembroke Pines Police, their SWAT team, and Davie Police found her at their family home in west Pembroke Pines, officials said.

Police blocked off the area as detectives remained outside.

A Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue truck was at the scene and NBC6 saw someone holding a baby going into the truck before it left.

And a woman matching the description of the child's mother was speaking to police before she was placed inside a patrol car.

Howard has been arrested twice on domestic violence and other charges since 2022, with Martinez being the alleged victim in both cases.

In the second case, she was holding their newborn daughter when he struck her, according to a deputy’s report.

The first arrest, in 2022, led to him being placed on three years’ probation after he pled no contest to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Adjudication was withheld.

In July 2023, six weeks after Amelia Rose was born, police were called again to their home. This time, Howard was arrested on charges including false imprisonment, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

That second arrest violated his probation from the first case.

But it was reinstated after, at an August 11 hearing, the state stipulated Howard was not a danger to the community, and a judge agreed, according to court records.

Citing Howard’s community ties, mental condition, and efforts in recovery, the judge allowed him to continue on probation.

And on August 28, the state declined to prosecute Howard on the criminal charges stemming from the 2023 arrest.

Both Martinez and Howard were arrested Wednesday.

Martinez is being charged with kidnapping a minor under 13 years of age to commit aggravated abuse. Howard is facing charges of interfering with the custody of a minor or incompetent person.

