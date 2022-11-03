Broward County

Parents Found After 3-Year-Old Discovered Wandering Alone in West Park: BSO

The boy was discovered in the area of Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

The parents of a 3-year-old boy who was discovered wandering alone in West Park Thursday morning have been found, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said the boy, who calls himself Jayden, appeared to be in good health.

Deputies searched the area for the parents but could not find them.

Officials said early Thursday afternoon that the parents had been located.

