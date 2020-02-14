Parkland Shooting

Parents of MSD Shooting Victim File Lawsuit Against FBI, Federal Government

The case seeks the recovery of damages that include pain and suffering for the survivors of Meadow Pollack, including father Andrew and mother Shara Kaplan

Just days before the second anniversary of the deadly mass shooting inside a South Florida school, the parents of an MSD victim have filed a lawsuit against the federal government.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the parents of Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 people killed in the 2018 shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, filed a complaint in federal court on Wednesday against who they labeled “the United States of America’.

Their case says the government, and in particular the FBI, knew that the gunman in the case – defendant Nikolas Cruz – had spent time collection the items he would use in the February 14th shooting and had the ‘desire and capability’ to carry it out.

The case seeks the recovery of damages that include pain and suffering for the survivors, including father Andrew Pollack and mother Shara Kaplan, that include the lost value of life.

The parents have also filed an ongoing lawsuit against former Broward Sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson, who was the school resource officer at the school the day of the shooting and has been criminally charged for his actions that day.

Pollack has been an outspoken critic of several groups and individuals, including former BSO Sheriff Scott Israel, while drawing support from politicians that include former Florida Gov. and current U.S. Senator Rick Scott and President Donald Trump.

