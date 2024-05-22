Parents support Broward principal reinstated after transgender athlete investigation

Monarch High School in Coconut Creek was thrust unto the national spotlight last November when Broward County Public Schools suspended three top administrators because a transgender girl was found to be playing on the girls’ volleyball team, in violation of state law.

The Monarch community found out via email Tuesday night that principal James Cecil, assistant principal Ken May, and athletic director Dione Hester had been reinstated after a six-month internal school district investigation found they did nothing wrong.

"The whole thing was brought out of context, I personally think, I mean my daughter played with this student on volleyball so we know them personally and I think the whole thing was sad, it shouldn’t have gotten this big, people need to take in how this family feels and how that poor girl feels, it’s a sad situation totally,” said Nicole Lallance.

From what parents and students have said, Cecil is extremely popular, and his reinstatement, along with the other two administrators, was welcome news to parents who wanted them back on the job.

“I think they should be, I really do, and I’m happy they are back,” said parent Lakendra Nealy. ”I feel like their decision, it was OK.”

“We’re actually super excited, we don’t feel he should’ve left from the get-go, we don’t feel like he had anything to do with it, he’s great with the kids,” Lallance said about Cecil.

“I’m glad that they’re returned, I really missed Mr. Cecil, he was a great principal, I was very disappointed that he left because I know that he really didn’t do anything,” said a student who did not want her name used.

The employees were suspended because a state law passed in 2021 forbids trans girls from playing girls sports in Florida. The family of the transgender girl is suing in federal court, challenging the law.