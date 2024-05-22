Broward County

Parents support Broward principal reinstated after transgender athlete investigation

The Monarch community found out via email Tuesday night that principal James Cecil, assistant principal Ken May, and athletic director Dione Hester had been reinstated after a six-month internal school district investigation found they did nothing wrong

By Ari Odzer

NBC Universal, Inc.

Monarch High School in Coconut Creek was thrust unto the national spotlight last November when Broward County Public Schools suspended three top administrators because a transgender girl was found to be playing on the girls’ volleyball team, in violation of state law.

The Monarch community found out via email Tuesday night that principal James Cecil, assistant principal Ken May, and athletic director Dione Hester had been reinstated after a six-month internal school district investigation found they did nothing wrong.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"The whole thing was brought out of context, I personally think, I mean my daughter played with this student on volleyball so we know them personally and I think the whole thing was sad, it shouldn’t have gotten this big, people need to take in how this family feels and how that poor girl feels, it’s a sad situation totally,” said Nicole Lallance.

From what parents and students have said, Cecil is extremely popular, and his reinstatement, along with the other two administrators, was welcome news to parents who wanted them back on the job.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I think they should be, I really do, and I’m happy they are back,” said parent Lakendra Nealy. ”I feel like their decision, it was OK.”

“We’re actually super excited, we don’t feel he should’ve left from the get-go, we don’t feel like he had anything to do with it, he’s great with the kids,” Lallance said about Cecil.

“I’m glad that they’re returned, I really missed Mr. Cecil, he was a great principal, I was very disappointed that he left because I know that he really didn’t do anything,” said a student who did not want her name used.

Local

NBC 6 Jan 26, 2023

How to watch NBC 6 South Florida News stream anytime, anywhere for free

only on 6 32 mins ago

‘I would not allow political influence': Opa-locka settles ex-police chief's whistleblower suit for $500K

The employees were suspended because a state law passed in 2021 forbids trans girls from playing girls sports in Florida. The family of the transgender girl is suing in federal court, challenging the law.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyCoconut CreekBroward County Public Schools
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us