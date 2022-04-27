Parents, Toddler Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in NW Miami-Dade

A hit-and-run driver sent a family to the hospital Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened after 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of NW 116th Terrace.

A neighbor said they heard a loud boom and went outside, where they found three people who were struck by a car.

A father and his toddler daughter were transported to Ryder Trauma in critical condition, and the mother went to a local hospital, Miami-Dade Police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.