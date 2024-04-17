Parkland father teams with director for chilling childhood cancer-gun violence video

The father of a Parkland school shooting victim has teamed up with a famous filmmaker to produce a chilling short video highlighting childhood cancer and gun violence.

Manuel Oliver, who lost his son, Joaquin, in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, teamed with José Padilha, the director behind Netflix's "Narcos" and the 2014 "RoboCop" remake, on the "American Cancer Story" video.

The 90-second video focuses on a girl battling cancer with chemo treatments, before she's finally able to return to school, where a gunman begins opening fire.

The video highlights that while cancer is the No. 3 leading cause of death for children and teens, gun violence is the No. 1 leading cause.