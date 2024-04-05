Video shows massive destruction after fire erupts in Parkland home

A fire broke out at a Parkland home early Friday morning, leaving the house completely destroyed.

The home was located in the 5400 block of Godfrey Road in Parkland.

Aerial images captured by Chopper 6 showed the damage left behind at the home along Godfrey Road.

Parkland home before and after the early morning fire.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire told NBC6 no one was in the home and the it is possible the home was under renovations.

Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.