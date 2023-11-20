Parkland parents hope for change as congressional delegation tour MSD crime scene for final time

Another congressional delegation is set to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Monday to witness the horrors of the 2018 mass shooting firsthand.

As the bipartisan group steps inside the 1200 building, Parkland parents hope it will bring school safety changes that congress can agree on, regardless of political affiliation.

Parkland dad, Max Schacter, came up with the idea for lawmakers to go inside the campus crime scene. On Sunday, he shared a post on X, where he said the final visit will be a "hard day."

The final guided visitation for members of congress thru the site of the Parkland school shooting where 17 were murdered will be held tomorrow. It will be a hard day! TY to @RepMoskowitz @RepBrianFitz @RepDanGoldman @wileynickel @DWStweets @RepGolden @GregLandsman for coming to… https://t.co/Dhx32g7FsE — Max Schachter (@maxschachter) November 19, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He also thanked the five Democrats and one Republican planning to "bear witness and understand our failures so we can make all children safe in their schools."

Parkland parents and other local leaders will also participate in the walk through.

The first congressional visit happened in August when Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart organized a visit from both sides of the aisle.

After they leave the MSD campus, the visitors will hold a roundtable discussion at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs to talk about school safety

Schacter, who is joining Monday's tour, was also part of the summer visit.

"Safety has to come before education, because you cannot teach dead kids," Schacter said.

Schacter pointed out on social media that this will be the final guided visitation for members of congress in the building where 17 people were murdered in 2018.

Fellow Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg has also called on all members of congress to tour the school nothing that educating around this should not be political.