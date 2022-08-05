Parkland Prosecutors Worked Quickly, Now Defense Gets Chance to Save Shooter's Life

For three weeks jurors and family members have re-lived the terrible moments when the Parkland shooter entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2022.

"We all were sort of down on the ground on the floor trying to hide behind whatever we could," teacher Ivy Schamis testified.

The jury also heard from survivors who every day live the aftermath of being shot.

Student Anthony Borges showed jurors his wounds and was asked by a prosecutor if he know he had been shot.

"At that time I didn’t know. It felt like one shot. I got hit five times," Borges said.

Jurors also watched a surveillance video of the murders taking place. And on Thursday, they went to Stoneman Douglas to see first-hand where 34 people were shot, including 17 who died.

"I think the the state did a very methodical and concise presentation of evidence. They went quicker than we expected," South Florida criminal defense attorney Richard Della Fera said.

So quickly, that on Thursday prosecutors told Judge Elizabeth Scherer they were done calling witnesses.

"It tells that the state is pretty confident that they’ve presented enough evidence to prove the aggravating factors that they are seeking to impose the death penalty," Della Fera said. "As we all have witnessed this evidence, it's very compelling and it's in a lot of ways very disturbing, and the jurors can’t discuss with anyone at this point."

Now, the shooter’s defense team will get its turn to present factors they believe that should override what jurors have heard so far and spare the shooter’s life.

"They need to present compelling mitigating circumstances to convince this jury not to impose the death penalty. I think we can expect, you know, experts, psycologocal experts, other testimony in mitigation,” Della Fera said.

Coming up, without the jury present, there will be a hearing to see exactly which medical experts and psycologists the jurors will hear from.

Unforgettable for jurors and anyone watching were moments of families who said they grieve everyday. Parents told of seeing their kids dreams wiped away on Valentine's Day 2018.

Broward School Board member Debbie Hixon spoke of her life now and the lonely moments without her husband Christopher, who confronted the shooter.

The Hixon’s son Corey, who has special needs, was asked about his life now without his father home after work.

"I miss my dad," Corey said, and then hugged his mom sitting next to him.

The jurors won’t be back at the courthouse until Monday, Aug. 22nd. That’s when the defense gets its chance, and jurors will hear the defense team’s opening statement.