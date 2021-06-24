Partial Building Collapse in Surfside Prompts Massive Fire Rescue Response

Dozens of fire rescue units were responding to a partial collapse of a multi-story condominium building in Surfside early Thursday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said more than 80 units responded to the collapse at the condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue just north of Miami Beach around 2 a.m.

The Technical Rescue Team was being assisted by municipal fire departments at the scene, officials said.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Footage from the scene showed a large section of the building collapsed into a pile of rubble.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue also responded to assist.

MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021

It was unknown how many people had been in the building and there was no word on how many people could be injured. No other information was immediately known.

