Parts of South Florida Dealing With Wind Advisories, Wet Start to Work Week

Thanks in part to Tropical Storm Laura churning in the waters south of Cuba, parts of South Florida could be in for a wet and windy Monday across the area.

The lower and middle Keys are now under tropical storm warnings per the 5 a.m. Laura advisory. This means gusts to 39 miles per hour or higher are likely Monday from Craig Key to Key West.

A wind advisory is in effect for coastal areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 2 a.m. Tuesday while we've already seen many places gusting 30+ m.p.h. already. Look for scattered showers and storms from time to time as well.

Laura will pass south of South Florida and the winds should calm down over the next few days but conditions will still be a bit breezy. Not the best week to be out on the boat or heading to the beach.

Rain chances stay around 30-40% all week with highs in the lower 90s.