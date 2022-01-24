Patient Escapes Hospital, Gets Hit by Truck on Florida's Turnpike

A psychiatric patient who escaped a Miami-Dade hospital ran onto Florida's Turnpike and got hit by a truck, shutting down the southbound side of the highway for hours, police said.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. on Monday. Video from Chopper 6 showed the traffic being diverted to Bird Road.

Cellphone video provided by Only in Dade shows Miami-Dade officers chasing a man in a hospital gown at the side of the road near the Turnpike.

The man is a patient at Kendall Regional Medical center who escaped the psychiatric facility and became violent with hospital staff, police said.

The patient got into an altercation with an off-duty officer and the responding officers who tried to detain him, police said.

The man was hit by a truck and was taken back to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.