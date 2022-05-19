Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car in Lauderhill: Police

Police are investigating a late night traffic crash in Lauderhill that left one pedestrian dead.

Lauderhill Police arrived at the scene near State Road 7 between Northwest 26th Street and 24th Street, where the crash took place late Wednesday night.

Police said a pedestrian, who was not identified, was struck by a vehicle that stayed at the scene. The impact of the crash sent the victim into the other lanes.

Investigators did not release any additional information at this time.

