Miami-Dade

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car in SW Miami-Dade Intersection

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating a deadly incident Monday morning where a person was struck and killed along a southwest Miami-Dade roadway.

Chopper footage shows the scene near Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 117th Avenue, where a tarp covered the victim in the middle of the intersection. A car nearby appeared stopped with front end damage.

Police have not released any information on the victim or details surrounding the incident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during the morning rush hour as an investigation continues.

Local

