Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Truck in SW Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday.
The incident happened in the 6000 block of Southwest 40th Street. Footage showed the dark-colored pickup truck at the scene with front-end damage, with the victim's body covered by a yellow tarp nearby.
Miami-Dade Police confirmed the victim was a woman, but her identity wasn't released.
Local
Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene along with Miami-Dade officers.
No other information was immediately known.
Check back with NBC 6 for updates.