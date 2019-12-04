Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Truck in SW Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 6000 block of Southwest 40th Street. Footage showed the dark-colored pickup truck at the scene with front-end damage, with the victim's body covered by a yellow tarp nearby.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the victim was a woman, but her identity wasn't released.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were at the scene along with Miami-Dade officers.

No other information was immediately known.

