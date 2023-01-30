Miami-Dade

Pedestrian Struck and Killed While Walking on Palmetto Expressway: FHP

FHP said the crash took place just after 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Northwest 103rd Street.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday evening where they said a person was killed while walking on the Palmetto Expressway.

FHP said the crash took place just after 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Northwest 103rd Street. According to troopers, a man was walking along the roadway when he was struck by a silver Nissan sedan.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP investigators have not said why the man was walking in the roadway or released any additional details at this time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeFlorida Highway PatrolPalmetto Expressway
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us