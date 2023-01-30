Pedestrian Struck and Killed While Walking on Palmetto Expressway: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday evening where they said a person was killed while walking on the Palmetto Expressway.

FHP said the crash took place just after 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Northwest 103rd Street. According to troopers, a man was walking along the roadway when he was struck by a silver Nissan sedan.

The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP investigators have not said why the man was walking in the roadway or released any additional details at this time.