Pembroke Pines Man, 79, Accused of Stabbing Neighbor in Back

A 79-year-old Pembroke Pines man is facing charges after police said he stabbed his neighbor in the back Monday night.

Eduardo Prida was arrested in the incident, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Northwest 103rd Avenue.

Pembroke Pines Police said the victim had arrived at his apartment and saw hiw neighbor, Prida, standing outside.

Broward Sheriff's Office Eduardo Prida

As the victim was entering his apartment, he said Prida walked up behind him and stabbed him in the back with a knife, police said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Prida fled the scene but was later taken into custody. He faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said they're still investigating the incident.

"At this time, a motive has not been determined, but mental health issues might be a factor," police said in a news release. "Our investigation remains on-going."