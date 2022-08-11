Back to School

Pembroke Pines Police Warn Students of Consequences for Violent School Threats

Pembroke Pines is one local police department trying to get out the message that "school threats are no joke"

By Xochitl Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

With back-to-school season in full swing, law enforcement in South Florida is warning students of consequences for making threats of violence.

Pembroke Pines Police's Threat Assessment Team recently re-shared a YouTube video on their Facebook page reminding students that "school threats are no joke."

"Comments like this will be taken very seriously and are an arrestable offense that will follow you for the rest of your life," said Officer Randy Vedrine.

With the large number of school fights and school threats last year, police posted several pictures of their student resource officers being trained in CPR and crisis intervention to prepare for any threats to school safety.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It is against the law to send threatening messages through social media, videos, text messages, anonymous chat rooms, and anywhere else written messages can be seen," said Officer Miguel Macedo.

It doesn't matter if it's a post on social media, a private text, or even a private chat between friends, any and all school threats are treated as serious crimes, officials said.

"School threats made on any online platform could be charged as a felony." said Officer Jon Cusack.

Local

Broward County 54 mins ago

Car Dash Camera Leads Sunrise Police to Accused Kidnapper, Robber

Broward Court 2 hours ago

Two Arrested After Man Shot in the Face in North Lauderdale

Every South Florida school is required to have a designated resource officer. While the Threat Assessment Team will be the one responding to those threats, police remind that you too​ can help.

"Remember your friends attend this school, so don't stay silent. If you know something, if you hear something, say something. You can save lives." said Sgt. Viola Judon.

Click here to see the full PSA from Pembroke Pines Police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Back to SchoolSouth FloridaBroward CountyPembroke Pines
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us