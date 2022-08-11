Pembroke Pines Police Warn Students of Consequences for Violent School Threats

With back-to-school season in full swing, law enforcement in South Florida is warning students of consequences for making threats of violence.

Pembroke Pines Police's Threat Assessment Team recently re-shared a YouTube video on their Facebook page reminding students that "school threats are no joke."

"Comments like this will be taken very seriously and are an arrestable offense that will follow you for the rest of your life," said Officer Randy Vedrine.

With the large number of school fights and school threats last year, police posted several pictures of their student resource officers being trained in CPR and crisis intervention to prepare for any threats to school safety.

"It is against the law to send threatening messages through social media, videos, text messages, anonymous chat rooms, and anywhere else written messages can be seen," said Officer Miguel Macedo.

It doesn't matter if it's a post on social media, a private text, or even a private chat between friends, any and all school threats are treated as serious crimes, officials said.

"School threats made on any online platform could be charged as a felony." said Officer Jon Cusack.

Every South Florida school is required to have a designated resource officer. While the Threat Assessment Team will be the one responding to those threats, police remind that you too​ can help.

"Remember your friends attend this school, so don't stay silent. If you know something, if you hear something, say something. You can save lives." said Sgt. Viola Judon.

Click here to see the full PSA from Pembroke Pines Police.