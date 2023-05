Penguin Random House Sues Florida School District Over ‘Book Bans'

Publisher Penguin Random House and PEN America sued a Florida school district Wednesday over its removal of books about race and LGBTQ+ identities.

The federal lawsuit alleges the Escambia County School District and its School Board are violating the First Amendment through the removal of 10 books from library shelves.

“Books have the capacity to change lives for the better, and students in particular deserve equitable access to a wide range of perspectives. Censorship, in the form of book bans like those enacted by Escambia County, are a direct threat to democracy and our Constitutional rights,” Nihar Malaviya, CEO of Penguin Random House, said in a statement.

Escambia County school officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

The lawsuit claims the removals stem from objections from one language arts teacher in the county, and in each case the school board voted to remove the books over recommendations from a district review committee that deemed them educationally suitable.

The teacher's formal objections to the books appear to draw on materials compiled by a website that creates reports on books it deems ideologically unsuitable for children, according to the lawsuit.

In one example cited in the lawsuit, the teacher admitted she had never heard of the book “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky but filed an objection form to the novel that contained specific excerpts and phrasing from the book ban website.

Among the other removed books are “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Nowhere Girls” by Amy Reed and “Lucky” by Alice Sebold. The lawsuit said more than 100 additional books are under consideration by the school board.

“In Escambia County, state censors are spiriting books off shelves in a deliberate attempt to suppress diverse voices. In a nation built on free speech, this cannot stand," said Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a literary writers' organization. "The law demands that the Escambia County School District put removed or restricted books back on library shelves where they belong.”

The case does not name Gov. Ron DeSantis as a defendant though the Republican governor has championed policies that allow the removal of books based on whether they are appropriate for children in schools.

In March, DeSantis displayed examples of books that have been found in libraries and classrooms in school districts across the state that contained what he called pornographic content and other types of violent and age-inappropriate content.