Miami-Dade County

Man severely injured after fireworks accident in Florida City

The incident was reported near the 900 block of W. Lucy Street

By NBC6

A man was airlifted to a hospital after a fireworks-related accident in Florida City Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported near the 900 block of W. Lucy Street at the M7M Meat Market in Florida City, according to Florida City Police.

The fireworks accident left the man with a severe injury to his hand, police said. After the accident, he went back to his home in Homestead.

From there, paramedics airlifted him to Jackson South Trauma in stable condition.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

