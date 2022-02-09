Person Found Dead After Apartment Fire in North Lauderdale

Authorities are investigating a fire at a North Lauderdale apartment building that left one person dead Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at the building in the 1800 block of Southwest 81st Avenue, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Deputies and fire rescue responded and found the person's body. Their identity hasn't been released.

The building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished. No other injuries were reported.

BSO homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate, and the state's Fire Marshals' Office was also notified, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

