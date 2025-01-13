Miami-Dade County

Person hospitalized after fire breaks out at shopping plaza in SW Miami-Dade

The fire happened at a shopping center in the 12300 block of Quail Roost Drive

By NBC6

A person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a shopping plaza in southwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.

The fire happened at a shopping center in the 12300 block of Quail Roost Drive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to reports of a structural fire and were able to get it under control quickly.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple crews at the scene. The fire appeared to have damaged a clothing store, and multiple mannequins could be seen outside on the ground.

One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Miami-Dade County
