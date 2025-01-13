Person hospitalized after fire breaks out at shopping plaza in SW Miami-Dade

A person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a shopping plaza in southwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.

The fire happened at a shopping center in the 12300 block of Quail Roost Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to reports of a structural fire and were able to get it under control quickly.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple crews at the scene. The fire appeared to have damaged a clothing store, and multiple mannequins could be seen outside on the ground.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.