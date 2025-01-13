Person hospitalized after fire breaks out at shopping plaza in SW Miami-Dade

A person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a shopping plaza in southwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.
The fire happened at a shopping center in the 12300 block of Quail Roost Drive.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to reports of a structural fire and were able to get it under control quickly.
Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple crews at the scene. The fire appeared to have damaged a clothing store, and multiple mannequins could be seen outside on the ground.
One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.