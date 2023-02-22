Person Hospitalized After Shooting in Hollywood: Police

Police in Hollywood are investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital.
Hollywood Police said the shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pierce Street, where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital where their condition was not released.
Police did not release additional details on the shooting at this time.
