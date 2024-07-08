Person in custody after man found shot to death in Coral Springs

A person was in custody after a man was found shot to death in Coral Springs Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex parking lot in the 200 block of Lakeview Drive.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the victim's body on the ground covered in blood.

Coral Springs Police confirmed one person was dead and another was in custody.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

No other details were immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.