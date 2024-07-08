Coral Springs

Person in custody after man found shot to death in Coral Springs

The shooting happened at an apartment complex parking lot in the 200 block of Lakeview Drive

A person was in custody after a man was found shot to death in Coral Springs Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex parking lot in the 200 block of Lakeview Drive.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the victim's body on the ground covered in blood.

Coral Springs Police confirmed one person was dead and another was in custody.

No other details were immediately known.

