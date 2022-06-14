1 in Custody After Reports of Man Waving Gun Around in Fort Lauderdale

A person was taken into custody after police responded to reports of a man waving a gun on the balcony of a residence Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded at around 2:15 p.m. to the area of 1800 North Andrews Avenue, along with SWAT and crisis negotiators.

The person was taken into custody without incident and will be Baker Acted, police said.

Residents and drivers were asked to avoid the area between the 1700 and 2000 blocks of North Andrews Avenue during the investigation.

The roads have reopened and police said there was no further threat to the community.

The subject has safely been taken into custody. #FLPD will remain on scene however, there is no further threat to the community at this time. Traffic on N Andrews Ave has reopened. https://t.co/ufK773umGM — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) June 14, 2022

Police have not released additional details of the incident.

