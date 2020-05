The Navy Blue Angels took flight over South Florida on Friday afternoon in a salute to healthcare workers and first responders who are risking their lives for others as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Their route took them over some of the area's biggest medical centers, including Boca Medical Center, Broward General, Joe DiMaggio's Childrens Hospital, Jackson Memorial and more.

NBC 6 asked viewers to send in photos of the flyover, and we received pictures from all over South Florida.

