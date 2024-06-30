Photos: Florida Panthers Victory Parade in Fort Lauderdale

After a day of nonstop celebration, NBC6 has compiled some of the best photos from the Florida Panthers' victory parade and ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, courtesy of Getty Images. See them below.

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov lifts the Stanley Cup alongside teammates on top of parade bus.

Fan runs down street with Panthers flag as rain falls on parade celebrating Stanley Cup win.

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg lifts the Stanley Cup as fans cheers at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Barkov #16 lifts the Stanley Cup during the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup victory rally.

Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of Panthers hoists the Stanley Cup during ceremony.

Barkov speaks to Coach Paul Maurice during the celebration, as the Stanley Cup sits nearby.