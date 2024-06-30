Florida Panthers

Photos: Florida Panthers Victory Parade in Fort Lauderdale

Players and fans braved the storm to celebrate the historic Stanley Cup win on Sunday along A1A.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a day of nonstop celebration, NBC6 has compiled some of the best photos from the Florida Panthers' victory parade and ceremony in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, courtesy of Getty Images. See them below.

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov lifts the Stanley Cup alongside teammates on top of parade bus.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Fan runs down street with Panthers flag as rain falls on parade celebrating Stanley Cup win.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
Getty Images.

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg lifts the Stanley Cup as fans cheers at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Getty Images.

Barkov #16 lifts the Stanley Cup during the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup victory rally.

Getty Images.

Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of Panthers hoists the Stanley Cup during ceremony.  

Getty Images.

Barkov speaks to Coach Paul Maurice during the celebration, as the Stanley Cup sits nearby.

Getty Images.

This article tagged under:

Florida Panthers
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us