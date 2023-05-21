Pilot Dead After Small Plane Crashes Near Airport in Martin County

The pilot of a small plane was killed Sunday after it crashed into the ground near a ranch along Florida's Treasure Coast.
NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the crash took place around 3:30 p.m. near the Naked Lady Ranch Airport in Palm City, located in Martin County.
The pilot, who was not identified, died at the scene. A bystander who attempted to help the trapped pilot sustained unspecified injuries, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
