Pilot Dead After Small Plane Crashes Near Airport in Martin County

The pilot of a small plane was killed Sunday after it crashed into the ground near a ranch along Florida's Treasure Coast.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the crash took place around 3:30 p.m. near the Naked Lady Ranch Airport in Palm City, located in Martin County.

The pilot, who was not identified, died at the scene. A bystander who attempted to help the trapped pilot sustained unspecified injuries, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.