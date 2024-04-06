Key Biscayne

Pilot injured after helicopter crashes into Key Biscayne

By Monica Galarza

A pilot was transported to the hospital after a helicopter crashed into Key Biscayne Saturday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Robinson R-44 helicopter crashed into the water near Key Biscayne, around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, after the pilot reported engine issues.  

Only the pilot was on board, the FAA confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade Fire, the pilot was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, officials have not released any additional details as to what caused the helicopter to crash or the identity of the pilot.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

